PAUL A. LYONS, 73, of Fort Wayne, died on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Paul tri umphed over ALS, never losing his dignity, courtesy, charm, and wit to the disease that stole so much from his final years. He spent 22 years in the U.S.A.F. and was a member of the Air Force Association. He also spent 10 years at Parkview Hospital, and closed his career as a Financial Advisor with Wells Fargo. He enjoyed attending Fort Wayne Philharmonic concerts, games, and golfing. Paul is survived by his wife, Pauline; children, Sacha and Adam; and seven grandchildren. Paul appreciated the kindness of his caregivers and Parkview Hospice nurses. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.