PAUL A. SMITH, 91, passed into Heaven Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Canterbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born Feb. 12, 1928 in Kendall ville, he was a son of the late Howard and Veronica Smith. He retired in 1987 after 39 years of service to Levin & Sons Scrap Brokers. He was a member of Christ Church at Georgetown. Paul and his wife, Gloria, loved to bowl, travel and camp, they walked the mall every morning for 27 years. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Gloria; son, Paul Reagan (Vickie) Smith of Kendallville; daughter, Paula Robin Smith of Plymouth; step-daughter, Teresa Snyder of Fort Wayne; grandsons, Kyle (Heather) Smith and Korey (Amanda) Smith; step-granddaughters, Markietta, Makyla and Majessica Snyder; one great-grandson; and two great-granddaughters. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, L. Joyce Smith; brothers, Simon and Howard Smith; and one great-grandson. Per Paul's request no visitation or services. Entombment at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Alcoholics Anonymous, Rescue Mission or St. Mary's Soup Kitchen. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 25, 2019