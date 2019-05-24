DR. PAUL "JOE" BAGBY, OD, 66, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice Care, in Pt. Charlotte, Fla. Joe retired after many years of Optometry practice at Cunningham Optical in Fort Wayne. Joe was born and raised in Bedford, Ind. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Patti; children, Jason Steele and Kristi Steele Musser; sister, Barbara Bagby Krisher; granddaughter, Katie Musser; and step granddaughter, Brittany Musser. A Celebration of Life service will be private, coordinated by Mortuary Services Cremation Services of Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to www.myeloma.org
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 24, 2019