PAUL BRUCE ELICK, 87, of Payne, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Born in Payne, Ohio, on Jan. 8, 1933, a son of the late Beulah Pauline (McGrew) and Paul Alfred Elick. He was a 1951 Payne High School graduate and proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Sgt. in the Korean War. Bruce worked in communications for AT&T, was a member of the Payne American Legion, Paulding County Chapter of OGS and lifetime member and local union steward for the Communications Workers of America. Bruce will be sadly missed by his children, David (Dawn) Elick, Jennifer (Allan) Martin and Scott (Gina) Elick; grandchildren, Jordan, Joslyn, Parker, Hunter, Steven and Kayla. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Omasta); son, Chris; brothers, David and George Lynn Elick; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Elick. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Dooley Funeral Home, Payne, with viewing one hour prior. Viewing also from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Wiltsie Cemetery, with military honors. Memorials are to The Rock. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 16, 2020