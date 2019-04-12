PAUL C. FEICHTER, 91, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born July 16, 1927, in Bryan, Ohio, he was the son of the late Charles and Sadie Feichter. Paul served in the U.S. Army and worked as a banker for 37 years at Lincoln National Bank, retiring in 1989. He was a member of St. Joseph United Methodist Church. Surviving are his loving wife of 64 years, Carolyn Feichter; children, Beth Feichter, Jane Neiger and John (Betsy) Feichter; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Feichter; brother, Robert Feichter; and sister, Doris VanCamp. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will take place in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2019