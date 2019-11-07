PAUL D. ALLEN, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, from Alz-heimer's Disease. Born July 13, 1928, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Jessie and Anna Allen. After high school he proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of American Legion Post 499 and had a lifetime membership with the VFW Post 2457, New Haven. He married the love of his life, Marie (Haag) on June 24, 1949. Paul worked for the Dana Corporation for several years before spending 22 years and retiring a Captain as a Fort Wayne Firefighter. The next 11 years he and his wife owned and operated a family fishing resort in Minnesota. Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Marie; son, Bobby (Cynthia) Allen; brother-in-law, George (Marie) Hagerman; several step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren; plus multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda (Tom) Taylor; brothers, Frank, Keith and James; sisters, Vera Kruse, Beth Firestine, and Connie Goodman. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior. Private family burial with take place at a later date at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to or Heartland Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 7, 2019