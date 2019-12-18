PAUL D. BERRY, 66, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Duck worth and Mona Lou Berry. Paul worked as a car salesman for over 30 years with several local car dealerships. He will be remembered for his love of fishing and playing cards. Paul is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Scott) Wiggins of Angola, Ind., and Anastasia Jack of Fort Myers, Fla.; four grandchildren, Mason, Jensen, Kennan, and Jameson; siblings, Doug (Mary Helen) Berry of Snohomish, Wash., Chris (Greg) Mautner of Fishers, Ind., and Tim (Kim) Berry of Noblesville, Ind. Service is 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 18, 2019