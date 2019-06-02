PAUL D. ELKINS

PAUL D. ELKINS, 65, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Paul proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. He worked for Momper Insulation for 12 years. Paul is survived by his daughter, April Strahm of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; and siblings, Cathey (Sherman) Bowers of Arcola, Ind., and Linda Demaree of Summerville, S.C. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Dillon; one brother and one sister. Service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 5 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 2, 2019
