PAUL E. DAILEY, 97, of New Carlisle, Ind., formerly of North Manchester, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Funeral service is noon (EST) Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Kaniew ski Funeral Home, 201 S. Filbert St., New Carlisle, Ind., with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon (EST).
|
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 21, 2019