PAUL E. DWYER, 75, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. Born Sept. 6, 1943, in Auburn, Ind., he was a son of the late Walter and Fern Dwyer-Flood. Paul retired as Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force after 26 years service. He also retired from Wabash Electric as an electrical salesman and was a member of Brookside Community Church. On July 26, 1969, he married Karen (Duke) Dwyer. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Karen; children, Dawn Marie (Ian) Johnson, Paul Aaron (Stephenie) Dwyer and Ryan Michael (Aubrey) Dwyer; 10 grandchildren, Chelsie, Madison, Sydney, Zach, Jordan, Logan, Paul Bailey, Morgan, Nellie, and Henry; three great-grandchildren; niece, Denise; nephew, Bradley; siblings, James Dwyer; sister-in-law, Carol Teal; and brother-in-law, Edwin Thomas. Paul was preceded in death by a sister, Judith Thomas; and brothers, Barry and Ronald Dwyer. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Brookside Community Church, 6102 Evard Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with calling one hour prior to service. Burial will be in V.A. National Cemetery in Marion, Ind. Preferred memorials are to USO of Indiana c/o Connie Dauthat.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 13, 2019