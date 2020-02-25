PAUL E. "GENE" HADLEY, 92, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 2, 1927, in Wells County, Gene was a son of the late Ray and Ermal Hadley. Gene had worked at Motor Parts & Equipment for 25 years then at Shambaugh & Sons for 15 years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of Our Hope Lutheran Church in Huntertown. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Susan Hadley of Lewis Center, Ohio; grandchildren, Melinda (Josh) Kaczmarek of California, Allyson (Jon) Normoyle of Ohio, Amee (Adam) Gullett of Corunna, and Carrie (Eric) Rupley of Garrett; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine "Jerry" Hadley; daughter, Pamela Schmidt; one sister, and three brothers. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Hope Lutheran Church, 1826 Trinity Drive, Huntertown, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the church. The Rev. Michael Terkula and the Rev. Joe Fichtner officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Our Hope Lutheran Church. Burial will be held in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 25, 2020