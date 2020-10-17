PAUL E. McCLOSKEY, 62, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Paul spent his younger years at the Fort Wayne Developmental Center, and is survived by his family and friends at Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana, and Benchmark Services. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana or Benchmark Services. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com