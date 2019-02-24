PAUL E. RIPLEY, 95, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was a recent recipient of the French Legion of Honor for his service in the 9th U.S. Army during World War II. He is survived by his four children, Karen (Joseph) Stein, Janet (Richard) Caron, Jeanne (Albert) Emilian, and Roger Ripley; 13 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Betty) Ripley; and sister-in-law, Ila (Robert) Bresette. Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Valeria Inez Ripley, in October. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne. Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m., with Rosary at 3:30 p.m., and from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. He will be laid to rest at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to: Chapel of St. Mary Magdalene at St. Vincent DePaul Church, Fort Wayne. To sign the online gues book visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 24, 2019