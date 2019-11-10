PAUL EDWARD BROWNFIELD, 65, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Born Nov. 1, 1954, in Beech Grove, Ind., he was a son of Jean (Meyer) and Joseph Brown field. He was a 1972 graduate of Roncalli High School in Indianapolis. He recently retired from his job as a machinist. Paul enjoyed fishing and watching football, especially the Colts. Paul leaves behind his high school sweetheart and wife of 45 years, Sally (Lentini) Brownfield; daughter, Jenna (Jim) Bowman; son, Nick (Dana) Brownfield; grandchildren, Sunny, Elliott, Bella, and Brock; brother, Michael (Cheryl) Brownfield; sister, Susan (Paul) Sullivan; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Krystina; and daughter, Brandi Brownfield. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Paul's life from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Life Community Church, 420 S. Oak St., Bluffton, Ind. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2019