PAUL EDWARD DELEGRANGE, 85, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born Feb. 15, 1934, in Wood burn, Ind., he was the son of the late Jacob and Elizabeth Dela grange. Paul was a farmer for 26 years and worked construction for 21 years. For the last 10 years of his life Paul was a driver for the Amish Community and made many friends. In his 20's, Paul spent two and a half years in Liberia on a Mission trip where he made lifelong friends with others who went on the trip. Paul kept up the friendships he made to this very day. He is survived by his children, Ronda (Tom) Stuck and Rodney Delagrange; and siblings, Ruth (Loren) Gingrich, Jeanette (Walt) Lengacher and Betty (Larry) Lengacher. He was preceded in death by his wife, Verna Delagrange; and brother, Sam Delagrange. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Central Ministries Church, 5801 Schwartz Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835). Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Hospice. Private family burial will take place at Yaggy Cemetery. To leave online condolences, please visit www.hockemeyermillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 8, 2019