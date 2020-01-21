PAUL EDWARD LEE, 77, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Arizona. Born Nov. 19, 1942, in Fort Wayne, Paul was a son of the late Herman and Virginia Lee. He worked as a plant manager for General Electric prior to his retirement. Surviving are his wife, Linda Lee of Saddlebrooke, Ariz.; sister, Judy Harmeyer of Fort Wayne; and brother, Russell Lee of Roanoke. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dale Lee and Gene Lee; and sister, Barbara Jackson. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the service and a Masonic service at 12:30 p.m. Entombment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Lee family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 21, 2020