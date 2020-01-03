PAUL EUGENE WAPPES, 90, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Born in LaOtto, Ind., Paul was the son of the late Tony and Iva Wappes. Paul was a loving husband, father, and grandfather to his family. Surviving are his wife, Doris Wappes; children, Mike (Karen) Wappes and Pam (Larry) Burns; grandson, Matt Luley; and great-granddaughter, MacKenzie Luley. Private family services. Memorials may be made to the . Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 3, 2020