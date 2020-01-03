PAUL EUGENE WAPPES

Obituary
PAUL EUGENE WAPPES, 90, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Born in LaOtto, Ind., Paul was the son of the late Tony and Iva Wappes. Paul was a loving husband, father, and grandfather to his family. Surviving are his wife, Doris Wappes; children, Mike (Karen) Wappes and Pam (Larry) Burns; grandson, Matt Luley; and great-granddaughter, MacKenzie Luley. Private family services. Memorials may be made to the . Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 3, 2020
