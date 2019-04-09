Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL F. BUNSOLD. View Sign

PAUL F. BUNSOLD, 87, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. Born Jan. 30, 1932, in Muncie, he was a son of the late John R. and Mabel (Smith) Bunsold. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Paul worked as an owner - operator truck driver and retired from the Teamsters. He was a member Calvary Temple, American Legion and enjoyed spending time at Gospel Concerts. Surviving are his children, Marion Eugene Comer of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Kathleen Ann (Christopher John) Arbak of Gig Harbor, Wash., and John Steven Bunsold of Fort Wayne; grandsons, Ron Oneel and Paul Oneel; brothers, Phillip Bunsold and Donald Bunsold; and sisters, Shirley Kohrman and Janet Woenker. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy (Lopshire) Bunsold, in 2014; and siblings, George Bunsold, Richard Bunsold, Harriet Bailey, Doris Botts, Barbara Martin, Silas Bunsold, David Bunsold, John Bunsold, and James Bunsold. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Prairie Grove Cemetery. Preferred memorials in Paul's memory may be made to . To share fond memories and expressions of sympathy with the Bunsold family, visit



6810 Old Trail Road

Fort Wayne , IN 46809

