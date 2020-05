Or Copy this URL to Share

The following death notice is being republished to provide corrected information. PAUL FRANKLIN PANKOP, 66, of Avilla, died Friday, May 8, 2020. Arrangements by Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville.



