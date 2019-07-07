PAUL J. SMITH, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Born on Sept. 24, 1942 in Ogdens burg, N.Y., he was the son of the late Robert and Joy (Shafer) Smith. He served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968. He worked for Wycliffe Bible Translators for 35 years, retiring in 2017. He was a member and elder of Christ's Community Church. He enjoyed being with family, serving people, and praying. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Smith; daughter, Rebecca Smith; sons, Jeffrey (Rachel) Smith and Timothy (Shira) Smith; grandchildren, Heather (Patrick) Clark, Andrea Smith, and Emily Smith. A memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Christ's Community Church, 10616 Liberty Mills Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ's Community Church or Wycliffe Bible Translators. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 7, 2019