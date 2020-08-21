PAUL J. VINING, 85, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at his home. Paul and his late wife, Patricia, owned Vining Slaughter Haus, and he also retired from Per Mar Security. He enjoyed his family, hunting and fishing, and volunteering. Born Oct. 8, 1934, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of George and Susanna Vining. He married the love of his life, Patricia (Repp), who preceded him in death in December of 2013. He is survived by his daughter, Paula (Steve) Stinson of Fort Wayne; and sons, David (Carol) of Huntington, Steven of Daytona Beach Fla., Joseph (Lori) of Roanoke, and Anthony of Fort Wayne. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 641 N. Main St., Roanoke, with visitation one hour prior The Rev. Dale Bauman officiating. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at the church. Burial will be immediately following mass at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Roanoke. Preferred memorials are to Love of the Name of Christ or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
through Deal & Rice Funeral Home.