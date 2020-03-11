PAUL JOHN DAFFORN

PAUL JOHN DAFFORN, 84, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. Born June 6, 1935, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Paul and Margaret Dafforn. John was a long time entrepreneur and business owner. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time at the lake and making memories with his beloved family and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gloria Dafforn; daughter, Amy (Tom) Johnston; and grandchildren, John "Jack" and Elizabeth Johnston. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Jackie Hanna, Gwen Brown, and Michael Dafforn. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons nLakeside Park Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 11, 2020
