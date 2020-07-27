1/1
PAUL K. ECHLIN
1928 - 2020
PAUL K. ECHLIN, 91, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 19, 1928, he was a son of the late Alfred and Swava (Olsen) Echlin. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Michigan State University in 1956. Paul served his country in the U.S. Navy, both in World War II and the Korean War. He married Janette Fedewa on June 17, 1950; she survives in Fort Wayne. They just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 17, 2020. He was the Vice President of Purchasing for the Majestic Corporation, a former division of American Standard, in Huntington, Ind., for 20 years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Elks Lodge BPOE 155, and was a life member of the Elks. Paul enjoyed, wintering in Orange Beach, Ala., golfing, gourmet cooking and playing dominoes. Surviving along with his wife, is a son, Patrick K. (Debbie) Echlin of Martha's Vineyard, Mass.; three daughters, Christine A. (Brian) Echlin of Lampasas, Texas, Linda M. Wright of Hoagland, Ind., and Judi K. (Norm) Martines of Burton, Mich.; brother, Larry Echlin of Star City, Ark.; six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Lesley Olson. A Celebration of Life Service is to be held at a future date and time. Preferred Memorials to Parkview Hospice or Masses at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church or the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements entrusted to D. O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 27, 2020.
