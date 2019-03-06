PAUL KENNETH DeFRAIN, 50, of Indianapolis, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born June 3, 1968, in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Paul K. De-Frain and Mary T. DeFrain Beeler. Paul was a 1986 graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School and Purdue University. He was the first to help anyone in need, an intense Colts fan, and active member of Freedom Riders, and loved spending time with family and friends. He was a devoted father to twins; David and April DeFrain. Surviving are his wife, Susan (Springer) DeFrain; children, David and April DeFrain, all of Indianapolis; stepfather, Richard Beeler of Fort Wayne; siblings, Cherie (Dave) Mason of Spencerville, Tracy Beeler, Shannon Beeler, and Anthony Beeler, all of Fort Wayne; 7 nieces and nephews; 4 great-nephews; and 1 great-niece. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Glancy - H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St., Warren, Ind., with viewing one hour prior. Pastor Larry Taylor officiating. Viewing also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow service in Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Memorials to Dream Team-YMCA, 550 W. Dustman Road, Bluffton, IN 46714 or Mended Hearts Rescue, PO Box 36868, Indianapolis, IN 46236. www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
Glancy Funeral Homes Home Brown & Son Chapel
203 N Matilda St
Warren, IN 46792
(260) 375-3110
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 6, 2019