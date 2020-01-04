Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL L. SHULER Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PAUL L. SHULER SR., 84, of Butler, Ind., formerly of Wood burn, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler. Born July 10, 1935, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Clifford and Parintha (Hollopeter) Shuler. Paul was a graduate of Central High School in Fort Wayne and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He served during the Korean War on Board the U.S.S. Intrepid as a Radioman. He worked for 30 years at B.F. Goodrich in Woodburn beginning as a tire builder and retiring as a Foreman. He was a member of the Woodburn United Methodist Church and the American Legion of Leo. He enjoyed photography, fishing, camping, and model building especially model ships. He married Patricia J. McBride on April 16, 1960 in the Simpson Methodist Church in Fort Wayne; she survives. He is also survived by a son and two daughters, Pam A. (Tim) Henderson of Waterloo, Paul L. (Amy) Shuler Jr of Auburn, and Peggy A. (Dan) Schindler of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, Tim (Alyson) Henderson, Matthew (Brittany) Henderson, Robyn Henderson, Danielle (Ryan) Hoover, Madison (Connor) Menshy, Brenden Shuler, and Phil (Kelly) Bush; and 14 great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gene Shuler; and a sister, Barbara McComb. The family will Celebrate Paul's life with a gathering from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Woodburn United Methodist Church, 4300 Becker Road, Woodburn, Ind., where the U.S. Navy and American Legion will perform Military Honors at 3 p.m. Memorials can be given in Paul's name to the S.P.C.A. of Allen County or make a pet food donation also to the S.P.C.A. To send condolences,

