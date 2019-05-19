PAUL LEE GRUSH, 57, of Grabill, Ind., ended his battle on Monday, May 13, 2019, with glioblas toma multi forme (GBM) brain cancer in Fort Wayne. Born July 15, 1961, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late John and Helen Grush. Paul graduated from Leo High School in 1979, earned a B.S. in Computer Science from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. from the University of Notre Dame. He worked as a valet at Parkview Regional Medical Center and a sales associate at Lowes. He was previously employed by Raytheon and Logikos (formerly Software Consulting Specialists). He was on several committees at Leo U.M.C., was a Rose-Hulman class agent and a member of various technology associations. Paul had the logical mind of a great search engine, was an awesome chef, a coffee connoisseur, an armchair music and theater critic, and truly loved and enjoyed his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Kristal Grush of Grabill, Ind.; children, Jennifer, Michelle, John, and Megan Grush, all of Grabill, Ind.; brothers, Mark Grush of Leo, Ind., Peter Grush of Grabill, Ind., and David Grush of Fort Wayne; and mother-in-law, Jean Brake of Chambersburg, Pa. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Michael Grush and Patrick Grush. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Leo United Methodist Church, 13527 Leo Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 19, 2019