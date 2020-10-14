PAUL LESTER BARKER JR., 82, of Fort Wayne, passed onto heaven on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born July 7, 1938, in Buffalo, N.Y., he was the son of Paul L. Barker Sr. and Dorothy Peoples Barker. He served in the Army from 1958 to 1962. Paul obtained degrees in Industrial Technology and in Management, from Syracuse University and Indiana Wesleyan University. His career in Industrial Engineering and Foundry Management spanned 40 years and was honored with several national awards, including the 2002 McFadden Gold Medal and 2006 Foundry Hall of Honor induction. Paul's life was marked by tireless service, and an indefatigable sense of humor. He spent 15 years in Foundry Educational Foundation leadership and 25 years on Trine University's Cast Metals Advisory board. Paul was a dedicated Mason for more than 50 years and Shriner since 1987; he served as Legion of Honor Commander of the Great Lakes Shrine Association from 2013 to 2015. In retirement, Paul thoroughly enjoyed transporting Fort Wayne area children and their families to Shriners Hospitals
in Illinois and Ohio. He was a member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church. Paul was selflessly devoted to his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (John) Scott of Los Alamos, N.M.; twin sons, Paul (Julie) Barker III of Niagara Falls, N.Y., and Glenn Barker of Amherst, N.Y.; eight grandchildren; and sisters, Beverly Graber and Linda LeValley. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, with visitation from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held in NY at a future date. Burial will be at Elmlawn Cemetery in Kenmore, N.Y. Memorials may be given to the Foundry Educational Foundation, www.fefinc.org