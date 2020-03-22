PAUL LEWIS JOHNSON, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born March 16, 1934, in Van Wert, Ohio, he was a son of the late Everett and Emma Johnson. Paul married his wife, Mary on May 20, 1961. He worked for BF Goodrich Tire Plant until his retirement in 1995. Paul enjoyed playing year round golf by spending his winters in Florida. He worked during his retirement for the local city golf courses and was also an avid hunter for many years. Paul is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Lou (Rybolt) Johnson; and sons, Brent Johnson and Brian (Tara) Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Gene Jerome and Larry Johnson. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 22, 2020