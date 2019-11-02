Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville 6992 St Rd 1 Spencerville , IN 46788 (260)-238-4488 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM North Leo Mennonite Church 15419 N. SR 1 Leo , IN View Map Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM North Leo Mennonite Church 15419 N. SR 1 Leo , IN View Map Service 10:00 AM North Leo Mennonite Church 15419 N. SR 1 Leo , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PAUL "RICHARD" LIECHTY, 87, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at his home in Fort Wayne, surrounded by friends and family. Born in St. Joseph Township, Allen County, Ind., on May 15, 1932, he was the youngest child of the late Silas and Sara (Frey) Liechty. On Oct. 12, 1951, he was married to Ruth Marie Brace of rural Spencerville, Ind. by the Rev. Walter Stuckey of the Lockport Mennonite Church in Stryker, Ohio. Richard lived nearly all of his life in rural Allen County, Ind. where he attended Leo Schools. Although his career has been primarily involved in all types of the construction and property development trades, as a very young man he was a farmer and he never lost his love for the land. Always being self-employed, he loved working with his employees to create and complete the projects of his imagination whether in land, retail, or housing development. For example, in the early 60s, with one part time employee, he started Leo Distributors which he built into a major building supply company with stores in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan, employing well over 100 people. His love primarily focused on his God, Jesus Christ, but his family both close and extended runs a very close second. He also loved traveling, golfing, hunting, and all types of water sports and old cars. He was a charter member of North Leo Mennonite Church and Fort Wayne Home Builders Association. He is survived by his wife, Ruth of Fort Wayne; daughters, Carma (Tony) Reincke of Grabill, Connie (Lonnie) Norris of Huntertown, and Sara Whittle of Rockwall, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Bill Huffman; sister-in-law, Ruth E. Liechty of Sarasota, Fla.; brother-in-law, William Brace of Auburn; and dozens of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Marla Huffman; granddaughter, Sarah Norris; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jesse (Margie) Liechty, Simon (Leah) Liechty, Omer (Mary) Liechty, Reuben Liechty; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mildred (Raymond) Graber, Delilah (Ralph) Seiler, Mary (Jesse) Stuckey, Ruth (Charles) Shue and Donna Brace. Service is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at at North Leo Mennonite Church, 15419 N. St. Rd. 1, Leo, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Pastors Conrad Mast and Marshall Anderson officiating. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the church. Burial in Leo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC), PO Box 500, Akron (PA 17501-0500), Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS), 583 Airport Road, Lititz (PA 17543), or Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne, 2020 E. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46803). Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook visit

