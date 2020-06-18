PAUL M. MENEFEE, 92, of Little Rock, Ark., passed away peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home of the past 36 years. Born in Fort Wayne, on March 15, 1928, he was a son of A.E. and Lillian (Strebig) Menefee. He married Mary Lou McGann on Sept. 9, 1961, in Peoria, Ill., and quickly started their greatest adventure, raising a family of four sons and one precious daughter, Molly Menefee-Donner, who recently preceded him in death. Besides Mary Lou, he is survived by his sister, Betty; four sons, Tim (Jill), Joe (Angie), Tom and John (Susan) Menefee; three grandsons, Andrew Donner, Carter and Zach (Haileigh) Menefee; one granddaughter, Alex Menefee; one great-grandson, Cash Menefee; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Robert, Gerald and Joseph; and three sisters, Lillian, Marilyn and Mary. Memorial Mass is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 4000 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, Ark., with visitation is from noon until 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Paul's name to the Down Syndrome Advancement Coalition of Arkansas, 9064 Greenstone Drive, Alexander, AR 72002; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 USA. Also, to consider, support a local Fire Department, Veterans Organizations, Church or Community Festival. Please read the full obituary and sign the online condolence book at www.ruebelfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 18, 2020.