PAUL M. RICHEY, peacefully passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, in the presence of family and his two beloved canine companions in Ohio City, Ohio. Born Oct. 9, 1942, in Ossian, Ind., he was the first child of Mildred and Earl Richey. Growing up in Ossian, he developed a lifelong passion for the outdoors, hunting and fishing. In 1952, the family moved to Columbia City, Ind., where he continued his education and graduated from Columbia City High School in 1960. Following school, he joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado. There began his love for the wide spaces of the American west. Traveling the open roads as a truck driver gave him an appreciation of the entire landscape of the U.S.A. and Canada. Eventually, he returned to the Midwest and was employed by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) until his retirement. He'll be remembered as a collector of firearms, an advocate of the 2nd amendment, a teller of stories, a lover of all things Celtic, a man of varied talents and skills, and a generous helper of many in the Van Wert area. He is survived by his children, Kevin Richey of South Whitley, Ind., Donielle Lefever of Fort Wayne, Jason (Amanda) Richey of Ohio City, Ohio, and Heather (Ken Mosher) Essinger of Findlay, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings, Cheryl Noyer of Fort Wayne, Dr. Donald (Susan) Richey of Columbia City, Ind., and Joy (Michael Gayle) Richey of Columbia City, Ind.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Daniel Richey formerly of Columbia City, Ind. According to his wishes, there will be no service or calling hours. The family will gather at a later, safer time for the opportunity to share memories and fellowship. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul`s memory may be sent to the NRA or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S Washington St., Van Wert (OH 45891). To share in Paul's online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 6, 2020.