PAUL N. DICE, 84, of Huntertown, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at his home. Surviving include his wife of 64 years, Gorgean Dice; children, Barney (Vicki) Dice, Tim (Mary Jo) Dice and Mary (Sam) Ashton; brother, Elden (Barbara) Dice; sister, Darlene Smith; 11 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Connie Dice; sister, Martha Doster; and brother, Keith Dice. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. John Bosco Catholic Church. Calling is from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 and from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, with the Holy Rosary recited at 7 p.m., at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home. Burial at Eel River Cemetery, Allen County. Memorials to St. John Bosco Catholic Church for Masses. To send an online note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 20, 2019