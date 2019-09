PAUL R. KRUMMEN, 65, of rural Bluffton, passed away on Thursday, Sept.19, 2019. Paul completed a four year electrical apprenticeship with the IBEW Union - Fort Wayne Local 305 and later served as an instructor in the program. He was a journeyman electrician with a Master's license. He worked out of the Electrical Union Hall for over 30 years, and as a Supervisor for an Electrical Consulting Business for five years. Survivors include his brother, Dale (Rosa) Krummen; sister, Patricia (Robert) Catalino; two nieces, and two nephews. As Paul requested, there will be no formal visitation or service. Memorials to The Acres Land Trust, PO Box 665, Huntertown, IN 46748 www.acreslandtrust.org : or Family LifeCare of Berne, 108 South Jefferson St., Berne, IN 46711 www.familylifecarein.org . Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com , or addressed to Krummen, PO Box 255, Ossian, IN 46777.