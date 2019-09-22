PAUL R. KRUMMEN, 65, of rural Bluffton, passed away on Thursday, Sept.19, 2019. Paul completed a four year electrical apprenticeship with the IBEW Union - Fort Wayne Local 305 and later served as an instructor in the program. He was a journeyman electrician with a Master's license. He worked out of the Electrical Union Hall for over 30 years, and as a Supervisor for an Electrical Consulting Business for five years. Survivors include his brother, Dale (Rosa) Krummen; sister, Patricia (Robert) Catalino; two nieces, and two nephews. As Paul requested, there will be no formal visitation or service. Memorials to The Acres Land Trust, PO Box 665, Huntertown, IN 46748 www.acreslandtrust.org: or Family LifeCare of Berne, 108 South Jefferson St., Berne, IN 46711 www.familylifecarein.org. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com, or addressed to Krummen, PO Box 255, Ossian, IN 46777.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019