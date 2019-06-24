Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL REPINE. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley 1320 East Dupont Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

PAUL REPINE, 92, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at The Cedars. Born on Feb. 9, 1927 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was the son of the late Melvin Earl and Edith Repine. Paul served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946. He worked for Pennsylvania/Conrail as a rail car inspector for 43 years retiring in 1987. Paul was a member of Leo United Methodist Church, the VFW and American Legion Post 409. In his spare time he enjoyed going to West Otter Lake, fishing, antiquing, and gardening. Paul is survived by his children, Ronald (Carrie) Repine, Thomas Repine, Marlene Place, and Darla (Al) Chamness; grandchildren, Adam Chamness, Robyn Simpson, Natalie Place, Shannon Turnbaugh, and Casey Repine; and 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dianne Keim; and his dog and companion, Chase. He was also preceded in death by his spouse, Phyllis Repine; daughter, Darlene Repine; twin sister, Pauline; siblings, Shirley Owens, and Phyllis Burke. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice and the Fort Wayne Animal Shelter. "The family would like to give a special thank you to a good friend, Linda Mourey, for spending time with Paul when his children could not. They would also like to thank the staff, aides and nurses at Heartland Hospice for caring for their father."



