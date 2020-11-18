1/1
PAUL S. McCONNEHEY
PAUL S. McCONNEHEY, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Born Dec. 1, 1940 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Luther and Ottie (Toner) McConne -hey. Paul graduated from Churubusco High School. He served in the U.S. Navy. Paul was an I.U. basketball fan, and enjoyed watching NASCAR and fishing. Paul is survived by his children, Barbara (Brent) Brumbaugh, Porschea McConnehey, and Abby (Eugene) Roades; his grandchildren, Aria McConnehey, Brittany McConnehey, Joshua McConnehey, Magan Riecke, Amanda Schortgen (Joshua), and Austin Hess; his great-grandchildren, Sophia Schortgen, Xander McConnehey and Jaxson Hess; and his siblings, Priscilla Gordon and Becky Phafford. He was also preceded in death by his son, Paul "Tony" McConnehey; his great-grandchild, Taylor Marie McIntosh; and his brother, David McConnehey. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 18, 2020.
