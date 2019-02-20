PAUL W. KOLMER, 90, of Fishers, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Born July 17, 1928, he was a son of the late Richard and Otilda Kolmer of Waterloo, Ill. He is survived by his wife of six years, Pauline Wharton Howell Kolmer; daughters, Karen (Randy) Siebert of Fishers, Ind., Lois (Michael) Parker of Fremont, Ind.; son, Karl (Valerie) Kolmer of Racine, Wis.; grandsons, David (Michelle), Paul (Megan), Kristopher; two step-grandchildren, Jennifer (Ryan), Andrew; and seven great-grandchildren. He also has four stepchildren and their spouses, six step-grandchildren, and six step-great-grandchildren from his marriage to Pauline. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Kolmer; and wife of 59 years, Violet Schmeltz Kolmer. A service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Epworth United Methodist Church, Indianapolis, Ind. with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. For full obituarvisit indianafuneralcare.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL W. KOLMER.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 20, 2019