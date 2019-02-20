PAUL W. KOLMER

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL W. KOLMER.

PAUL W. KOLMER, 90, of Fishers, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Born July 17, 1928, he was a son of the late Richard and Otilda Kolmer of Waterloo, Ill. He is survived by his wife of six years, Pauline Wharton Howell Kolmer; daughters, Karen (Randy) Siebert of Fishers, Ind., Lois (Michael) Parker of Fremont, Ind.; son, Karl (Valerie) Kolmer of Racine, Wis.; grandsons, David (Michelle), Paul (Megan), Kristopher; two step-grandchildren, Jennifer (Ryan), Andrew; and seven great-grandchildren. He also has four stepchildren and their spouses, six step-grandchildren, and six step-great-grandchildren from his marriage to Pauline. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Kolmer; and wife of 59 years, Violet Schmeltz Kolmer. A service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Epworth United Methodist Church, Indianapolis, Ind. with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. For full obituarvisit indianafuneralcare.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.