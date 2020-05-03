PAUL WAYNE BECK, 87, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born in Huntington, he was a son to the late Joseph and Clellah Beck. Paul proudly served his country in the Navy. He had worked for Havel Brothers and retired from Shambaugh & Sons. Paul was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Community Church. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Mike, Peggy Hannan, Vickie (Greg) Baker, and Tammy Strawbridge; brothers, Max, Harold and Roger; eight grandchildren; and four great- grandchildren. Private services were held for the family. He was laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 3, 2020.