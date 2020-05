PAUL WAYNE BECK, 87, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born in Huntington, he was a son to the late Joseph and Clellah Beck. Paul proudly served his country in the Navy. He had worked for Havel Brothers and retired from Shambaugh & Sons. Paul was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Community Church. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Mike, Peggy Hannan, Vickie (Greg) Baker, and Tammy Strawbridge; brothers, Max, Harold and Roger; eight grandchildren; and four great- grandchildren. Private services were held for the family. He was laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation