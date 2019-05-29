PAULA A. AVILA, 53, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 6, 1966, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Carlos and Maxine Avila. She was a member of Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and was a graduate of Park Hill Learning Center. Paula is survived by her sisters, Vickey (Mark) Linker of Huntington, Ind., Helena (Dan) Robbins of Roanoke, Ind., Anita (Mike) Bultemeier of Butler, Ind., Marita (Jobie) Johnson of Lutz, Fla., and Alicia (Scott) Raber of Churubusco, Ind.; brothers, Joe (Connie) Avila and Mike (Kim) Avila, both of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews. Paula was also preceded in death by her brother, Carlos F. Avila; great niece, Alexis; and great nephew, Brenon. Funeral Ceremony is 1 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Roanoke. Memorial contributions may be made to Byron Health Center, Visiting Nurse Hospice or Bethesda Lutheran Communities. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 29, 2019