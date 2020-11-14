PAULA K. NEWMAN BARNHART, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. Born June 11, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Gertrude (Desch) Billman. She graduated from Bishop Luers High School and held various jobs, the last being with ITT Aerospace. She loved animals and would daily feed the wild birds, squirrels, and rabbits. When she could, she would work in her garden or on her scrap booking and cards. She also loved her church and her many friends there. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Craig Eppley) Newman Smith; three grandchildren, Aimee Smith Johns, Jeromey Smith and Ashley Smith; great-grandchildren, Logan, Jazzy, Jackson, Landen, Lyle, and Leo; and her cat, Jilli Bean (pretty girl). Service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Burial at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com