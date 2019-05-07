PAULA L. LINSKY, 56, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Paula was the daughter of the late Dean Stetler and Patricia Stetler who survives. Paula graduated from Northrop High School. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister to her family. Paula enjoyed driving, shopping, and camping but most importantly she loved her grandchildren and her cats. Surviving are her mother, Patricia Stetler; children, Jason (Danielle Kathleen) Stetler, Alisa (Aaron) Fike and Tyler (Caryn) Linsky; six grandchildren with one on the way; and siblings, Pat Faulkner and Mike (Mary) Stetler. Paula was preceded in death by her twin brother, Paul Stetler; sisters, Sandy Stetler and Nancy Clark. Service is 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Dekalb County Humane Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 7, 2019