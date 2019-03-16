PAULA M. LEE, 64, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born Oct. 16, 1954, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Lynn Foster and Margaret Madonna (Kraus kopf) Kohn. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Paula is survived by her children, Stacy (Barry) Pruser and Scott Lee; grandchildren, Madison, Brian and Andrew Pruser, Foster and Joseph Lee; siblings, Patrick (Marcia) Kohn, Paul (Paula) Kohn and Patricia (Jerome) Young; and a host of relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brian C. Lee; and sister, Pamela Kohn. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with calling one hour prior. Burial will follow at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospitals for Children.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 16, 2019