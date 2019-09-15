PAULA PERAGO, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Born on May 16, 1941 in Birmingham, England, she was a daughter of the late George and Frances (Gardner) Howard. She was a beloved wife, mom, and nanny. Paula is survived by her husband of 56 years, Larry; daughters, Denise Whonsetler and Ann (Tim) Isch; grandchildren, Seth (Olivia) Isch, Sydney Whonsetler, and Noah Isch; great-grandson, Henry Thompson; brother, David (Helen) Howard; sister, Susan Ramsden; and a host of relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth and Alan Howard. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4910 Trier Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Luers High School Tuition Assistance.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019