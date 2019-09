PAULA PERAGO, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Born on May 16, 1941 in Birmingham, England, she was a daughter of the late George and Frances (Gardner) Howard. She was a beloved wife, mom, and nanny. Paula is survived by her husband of 56 years, Larry; daughters, Denise Whonsetler and Ann (Tim) Isch; grandchildren, Seth (Olivia) Isch, Sydney Whonsetler, and Noah Isch; great-grandson, Henry Thompson; brother, David (Helen) Howard; sister, Susan Ramsden; and a host of relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth and Alan Howard. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4910 Trier Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Luers High School Tuition Assistance.