PAULA R. WASKO, 60, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Georgetown, Ill. died unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. She was born Dec. 14, 1959 in Danville, Ill. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from DePauw University. Paula had her own business of designing wheelchair accessibility. Paula had a deep love for her family, rarely missing any get together that included family from near and far. She always lit up the room with her infectious smile and personality. When Paula was not working or visiting family, she was partaking in her great love for the outdoors. Paula will be dearly missed by her mother, Dolores and her husband, Kent Smith; her sister, Cynthia Sue and her husband, Greg Learnard; her nephews, Morgan and his wife Kaylee Learnard, Joel and his wife Hayley Learnard, and Ross Learnard; and her great-niece and -nephew. A private celebration of Paula's life was held Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ill. She was laid to rest in Georgetown Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to Women's Care Clinic of Danville in memory of her great-niece Monroe Grace from Aunt Paula, 1509 N. Bowman Ave., Danville (IL 61832). Friends may join her family in sharing memories, photos, and videos through her Tribute Wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com