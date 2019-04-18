PAULA SUE HINKLE, died on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Born in Oak Park, Ill., she moved with her family to Bloomington, Ind., where she grew up. She had lived in Fort Wayne for over 36 years. She was a daughter of the late Paul Leo and Mary Leatta Hankins. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Ernie) Bojrab; grandchildren, Nicholas Bojrab and Abigail Bojrab; sisters, Linda (Don) Rasner and Karen (Tom) Langley; and brothers, Leon (Lilli) Hankins and Richard (Karen) Hankins. She was preceded in death by her father and mother and by her beloved son, Stephen Andrew "Andy" Hinkle. There will be no calling. A private graveside service will be held. Burial will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be sent to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825; Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, 3020 Hillegas Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46808; or Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814. Arrangements in care of D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, https://www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 18, 2019