PAULENE D. THORESON, 71, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Fort Wayne. She was born in Washington, Mo., a daughter of the late Henry and Marie Langen-berg. Paulene worked in office administration with GM for over 17 years. The majority of her career was spent at the GM Tech Center in Warren, Mich. She was a member of The Chapel. "Paulene was a passionate person and had a love for people". She enjoyed bible studies, listening to music, traveling, and time with family. Surviving are her husband, Ronnie Thoreson of Fort Wayne; children, Erik (Jamie) Thoreson of Dayton, Ohio and Danielle (Juan) Gonzalez of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Trinity, Micah, and Jonah; and four siblings, Merle Jean (Marty) Sylwester, Joanne Compart, Donald (Tammy) Langenberg, and Marlene (Marv) Janssen. Service is 3 p.m. Saturday, April, 20, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling three hours prior beginning at noon. Burial is Friday, April 26, 2019, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn. Memorials may be made to the or The Chapel. To sign the online guestbook, please go to



6557 N Clinton Street

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.