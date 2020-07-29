PAULETTE C. SERRANI, 75, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her home in Fort Wayne, Ind. She was a native and lifetime resident of Fort Wayne and was born to the late Paul and Erma Liddy (Lange). Paulette graduated from Concordia High School in 1963. She was a receptionist at the Arata Medical Group for 11 years and retired in 2012 from Fort Wayne Neurological Center, after 15 years of service. Paulette loved spending time with her cat Marnie, loved working in her flower beds and garden and spending time with her grandchildren. Her favorite holiday was the 4th of July and she loved going and watching the Fort Wayne fireworks. Paulette is survived by her children, Stacy (Mark) Webb of New Haven, Ind., Raymond Serrani Jr. of Fort Wayne, Ind.; grandchildren, Anthony Kable of Decatur, Ind., Alexandra Webb and Mitchell Webb, both of New Haven, Ind.; and a brother, Philip (Debra) Liddy of Fort Wayne, Ind. Paulette was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Liddy. Memorial service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with gathering two hours prior. Memorials may be made to the ASPCA. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com