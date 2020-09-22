PAULINE (POLLY) ADALINE STICKNEY NELSON, 86, went home to her Lord Jesus on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Born July 9, 1934 in Flint, Mich., she was a daughter of the late Pauline (Polly) Adaline Stickney Nelson. She was a proud minister's wife whose favorite scripture was Proverbs 3:5:-6: "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him and he shall direct thy paths." She attended Messiah College (Academy), Grantham, PA and worked as an Avon representative over 30 years. She is survived by her four children, Julaine Nelson, Christoval of Texas, Paula (David) Atchley Sr. of Woodburn, Ind., Robert Jr. (Lori) Nelson of New Haven, Ind., and Rod (Karen) Nelson of Woodburn, Ind.; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and two nieces. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Robert L. Nelson Sr.; infant son, Rodney Lionel Nelson; a sister, Viola (Wayne) Finley; and a brother, Lesley (Sylvia) Stickney. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Harlan Church of Christ, 17108 IN-37, Harlan (IN 46743), with viewing one hour prior to service Grandson, Evangelist David Atchley, Jr., will officiate. Viewing also from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Hockemeyer Funeral Home, 17629 IN-37, Harlan (IN 46743). Burial at Harlan Memorial Cemetery, Harlan, Ind. Preferred memorials to Woodburn Christian Children's Home and Heartland Hospice Care.