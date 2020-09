Or Copy this URL to Share

NELSON, PAULINE (POLLY) ADALINE STICKNEY: Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Harlan Church of Christ, 17108 IN-37, Harlan (IN 46743), with viewing one hour prior to service Grandson, Evangelist David Atchley, Jr., will officiate. Viewing also from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Hockemeyer Funeral Home, 17629 IN-37, Harlan (IN 46743). Burial at Harlan Memorial Cemetery, Harlan, Ind.



