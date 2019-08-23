PAULINE (NAHRWOLD) BAATZ, 93, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in New Haven, Ind., she was a daughter of the late John and Anna (Hartmann) Nahrwold. Pauline married Herman Baatz on July 29, 1962, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 4, 2004. She was a faithful and lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. She was an active member of Allen County Extension Homemakers, Farm Bureau and 4-H leader. Pauline enjoyed gardening and traveling. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, H. Frederick Baatz; and many nieces and nephews. Pauline was also preceded in death by her siblings, Gerhardt, John, Leona, and Ruth; and her daughter-in-law Denise Baatz. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Rd. Burial in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Worship Anew (Worship for Shut-ins) or St. Peter's Building Fund. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 23, 2019