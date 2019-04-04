PAULINE E. MEYER, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Chapman Place Assisted Living in Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 26, 1930, in Jefferson Township Noble County, Ind., she was a daughter of James and Eva Mae (Hanson) Rodman. She spent her formative years in Noble County. Moved to Eel River Township after marriage. Pauline married Theodore W. Meyer on Dec. 24,1951. She worked at Siefert Foods for 23 years, retiring in 1992. She attended Wallen Baptist Church, she was also a member of the Crescent Home Ec Club, Knit-Witters Club and Twinless Twins Club, she was a factory worker/ farmers wife, loved chickens and her dog Missy Pauline is survived by three sons, Ronald W. (Maggie) Meyer of Herald, Calif., Paul R. (Janeie) Meyer of Churubusco and Ernest A. (Kathy) Meyer of Harlan; eight grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ted; one son, Carl; two daughters, Eva Kay and Elizabeth Evelyn; eight brothers, and four sisters. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco (IN 46723), with viewing one hour prior to service. Visitation also from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Huntertown, Ind. John Suciu officiating. Memorials to Heartland Hospice. To view the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAULINE E. MEYER.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 4, 2019