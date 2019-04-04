Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAULINE E. MEYER. View Sign

PAULINE E. MEYER, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Chapman Place Assisted Living in Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 26, 1930, in Jefferson Township Noble County, Ind., she was a daughter of James and Eva Mae (Hanson) Rodman. She spent her formative years in Noble County. Moved to Eel River Township after marriage. Pauline married Theodore W. Meyer on Dec. 24,1951. She worked at Siefert Foods for 23 years, retiring in 1992. She attended Wallen Baptist Church, she was also a member of the Crescent Home Ec Club, Knit-Witters Club and Twinless Twins Club, she was a factory worker/ farmers wife, loved chickens and her dog Missy Pauline is survived by three sons, Ronald W. (Maggie) Meyer of Herald, Calif., Paul R. (Janeie) Meyer of Churubusco and Ernest A. (Kathy) Meyer of Harlan; eight grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ted; one son, Carl; two daughters, Eva Kay and Elizabeth Evelyn; eight brothers, and four sisters. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco (IN 46723), with viewing one hour prior to service. Visitation also from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Huntertown, Ind. John Suciu officiating. Memorials to Heartland Hospice. To view the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family, visit



PAULINE E. MEYER, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Chapman Place Assisted Living in Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 26, 1930, in Jefferson Township Noble County, Ind., she was a daughter of James and Eva Mae (Hanson) Rodman. She spent her formative years in Noble County. Moved to Eel River Township after marriage. Pauline married Theodore W. Meyer on Dec. 24,1951. She worked at Siefert Foods for 23 years, retiring in 1992. She attended Wallen Baptist Church, she was also a member of the Crescent Home Ec Club, Knit-Witters Club and Twinless Twins Club, she was a factory worker/ farmers wife, loved chickens and her dog Missy Pauline is survived by three sons, Ronald W. (Maggie) Meyer of Herald, Calif., Paul R. (Janeie) Meyer of Churubusco and Ernest A. (Kathy) Meyer of Harlan; eight grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ted; one son, Carl; two daughters, Eva Kay and Elizabeth Evelyn; eight brothers, and four sisters. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco (IN 46723), with viewing one hour prior to service. Visitation also from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Huntertown, Ind. John Suciu officiating. Memorials to Heartland Hospice. To view the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com Funeral Home Sheets & Childs Funeral Home

206 N Main St

Churubusco , IN 46723

(260) 693-2907 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close